Home News Imran Khan deliberately did not appear in the session court, detailed decision
News

Imran Khan deliberately did not appear in the session court, detailed decision

by admin
Imran Khan deliberately did not appear in the session court, detailed decision

Imran Khan’s request for immunity was approved. File photo

Monday March 6, 2023, 3:54 pm

Islamabad: District and Sessions Court Islamabad has issued a decision to dismiss Imran Khan’s application for cancellation of non-bailable warrant in the Tosha Khana criminal proceedings case.

In the decision, it is said that according to Imran Khan’s lawyer, Imran Khan was supposed to appear before the session court on February 28.

According to the lawyer, Imran Khan was also present at the High Court, Judicial Complex on February 28. According to the lawyer, Imran Khan’s life is in danger, there has been a murderous attack. Be able to

It has been said in the court verdict that the trial started on December 15, Imran Khan was summoned on January 18, Imran Khan did not appear before the court on the first summons and has not been able to appear so far.

The court said that Imran Khan was in a position to appear in the Sessions Court because he appeared in other courts as well, Imran Khan deliberately did not appear in the Sessions Court. Is.

See also

Rescue doused the fire. File photo

The policemen and workers put out the fire, there was no loss of life.

See also  New Regulations on CCP Textbooks: Xi Jinping Thought Covers All Courses | Xi Jinping Thought | CCP Textbook Committee | Cultural Revolution Resurgence

You may also like

They warn about the true intentions of the...

“Mello Castro should have reviewed the POT in...

millions of houses risk ending up at auction...

Landy Torres and Santi Peña predict overwhelming victory...

Authorities try to control illegal mining in Farallones...

Hong Kong and Macao representatives discuss the government...

In Reggio Emilia the international conference “Right to...

200 THOUSAND KILOS LESS 50 THOUSAND KILOS =...

Ministry of Health yes, Cosmitet still in debt

Municipality of Naples – The stairs of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy