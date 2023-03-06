Monday March 6, 2023, 3:54 pm

Islamabad: District and Sessions Court Islamabad has issued a decision to dismiss Imran Khan’s application for cancellation of non-bailable warrant in the Tosha Khana criminal proceedings case.

In the decision, it is said that according to Imran Khan’s lawyer, Imran Khan was supposed to appear before the session court on February 28.

According to the lawyer, Imran Khan was also present at the High Court, Judicial Complex on February 28. According to the lawyer, Imran Khan’s life is in danger, there has been a murderous attack. Be able to

It has been said in the court verdict that the trial started on December 15, Imran Khan was summoned on January 18, Imran Khan did not appear before the court on the first summons and has not been able to appear so far.

The court said that Imran Khan was in a position to appear in the Sessions Court because he appeared in other courts as well, Imran Khan deliberately did not appear in the Sessions Court. Is.