Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has reacted to Imran Khan’s statement and said that Imran Khan is responsible for the economic, political and constitutional crisis in the country.

Web Desk: Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said that the facilitation of Imran Sahib is at the end, you are becoming a part of the past.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the constitution was broken on the request of the facilitators and they used to say that Mohsin Naqvi made a global conspiracy against my government and now they are saying that they are doing violence, the terrorists who threw petrol bombs should be brought to justice.

They said that you will be ineligible due to foreign funding, watch theft and not accepting your daughter as a daughter. .

Maryam Aurangzeb Kamzaid had said that corruption had to end in 90 days, economy and governance had to be fixed in 100 days, 200 economists and 200 billion dollars had to come from outside, 10 million jobs and 50 million houses were also to be found. And the time for fraud is over.