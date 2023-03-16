Home News “In 1 year we have saved the lives of more than 5,000 Salvadorans”
With the extension, for 30 more days, of the Exception Regime that was approved yesterday by the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Alexia Rivas highlighted that, with this measure, thousands of Salvadorans live in peace and tranquility.

“In 1 year we have saved the lives of more than 5,000 Salvadorans, and we have done it because you trusted us to do so,” said the legislator.

The Nuevas Ideas policy assured that thanks to the almost 12 months of execution of the Exception Regime, the gangs no longer intimidate the Salvadoran population.

“Thanks to the Exception Regime, the gangs no longer steal or murder the children of honest Salvadorans,” he said.

It should be noted that the overwhelming results of the Exception Regime and the Territorial Control Plan have allowed more than 65,700 terrorists to be behind bars and 324 days with zero murders in the country.

“We reaffirm the commitment with Salvadorans to continue working for peace and security that is allowing us to have the country we have always dreamed of,” he added.

