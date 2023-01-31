Home News In a fight, a day laborer was killed in a rural area of ​​La Paz
News

In a fight, a day laborer was killed in a rural area of ​​La Paz

by admin
In a fight, a day laborer was killed in a rural area of ​​La Paz

Officials from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office traveled together with the National Police to the Minguillo corregimiento, jurisdiction of La Paz, where they carried out the technical inspection of the corpse of
Guillermo Ortiz Hernández, 38, who was shot in the chest with a revolver that cost him his life in the middle of a fight.

This case was registered at dawn this Monday after the victim was chatting in a stateroom in that town. There he held a girl with a subject who works on a farm, whom witnesses identified as Luis Alfredo.

This subject presumably took out a firearm and shot Ortiz Hernández, leaving him dead immediately.

After that, he fled in an unknown direction.

The Judicial Police officials arrived at the farm where the alleged murderer works, but they did not find him, however they did find the weapon that he would have used to commit the crime.

It was learned that the deceased was a day laborer on farms in the corregimiento.

See also  School, the expert teacher arrives: he will have 400 euros more in his paycheck. Criticism from trade unions and principals: "Draghi government coup"

You may also like

Baoji News, the portal of Baoji Municipal People’s...

Council session delves into the issue of water...

Alleged institutional negligence with older adults and animals,...

[A good start and a good start]Guangdong will...

The best choir in the world is presented...

First anniversary. Victoria Elena Hurtado Murillo.

Xinhua All Media+丨What is the epidemic situation in...

Surgeons and health science students debut in high-tech...

Chenzhou kicked off the first job fair in...

They will deliver 2 thousand lots with services...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy