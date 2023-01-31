Officials from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office traveled together with the National Police to the Minguillo corregimiento, jurisdiction of La Paz, where they carried out the technical inspection of the corpse of

Guillermo Ortiz Hernández, 38, who was shot in the chest with a revolver that cost him his life in the middle of a fight.

This case was registered at dawn this Monday after the victim was chatting in a stateroom in that town. There he held a girl with a subject who works on a farm, whom witnesses identified as Luis Alfredo.

This subject presumably took out a firearm and shot Ortiz Hernández, leaving him dead immediately.

After that, he fled in an unknown direction.

The Judicial Police officials arrived at the farm where the alleged murderer works, but they did not find him, however they did find the weapon that he would have used to commit the crime.

It was learned that the deceased was a day laborer on farms in the corregimiento.

