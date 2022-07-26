Home News In Canavese many memories of Vittorio De Scalzi
Vittorio De Scalzi

In 2011 he was awarded the Giacosa prize, words for music. He had been director of the Encanto summer festival

Loris Ponsetto

25 July 2022

IVREA. Vittorio De Scalzi, multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer, founder of the New Trolls, who died Sunday in Rome at the age of 72, was at home in Canavese. In the last twenty years he has held various concerts in the area and participated in many cultural initiatives under the sign of music and art. In 2011 he was awarded the Giacosa award, words for music, at the Canavese Cultural Park. Among the friends who mourn the death of De Scalzi in Canavese is Mauro Cignetti, who today, Monday 25 July, will be in Sanremo for the last farewell to the artist at Club Tenco. “I had the honor and pleasure of meeting Vittorio De Scalzi in 2013 on the occasion of CantaCrotte, a singing event born thanks also to his ideas and which over the years was brought to Ivrea, first with the name of Note d ‘ Incanto and then with Incanto Summer festival – he says -. He was the artistic director of the event. A deep friendship had developed between us. In 2020, on the second day of Sanremo, I was with him. I lose an important figure. I knew that lately he was not well, even though he played until a few days before. In October I had the intention of bringing him back to the stage in Ivrea on the occasion of the festival that I organize. I will miss”.

