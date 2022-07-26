NEW YORK. «On 21 July, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The elections are scheduled for 25 September. These developments could “shift” attention away from key reforms and further weigh on confidence and growth at a time of high uncertainty and rising inflation. ” This was stated by S&P explaining its decision to revise Italy’s outlook downwards to stable.
See also Exposure of Apple iPad's substantial production cut: ceding chips and other accessories to iPhone 13-Apple iPad