Home Business S&P revises Italy’s outlook downwards
Business

S&P revises Italy’s outlook downwards

by admin
S&P revises Italy’s outlook downwards

NEW YORK. «On 21 July, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament after the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The elections are scheduled for 25 September. These developments could “shift” attention away from key reforms and further weigh on confidence and growth at a time of high uncertainty and rising inflation. ” This was stated by S&P explaining its decision to revise Italy’s outlook downwards to stable.

See also  Exposure of Apple iPad's substantial production cut: ceding chips and other accessories to iPhone 13-Apple iPad

You may also like

UniCredit: further reduction of Russian exposures. The numbers...

Talk about the pricing of Changan Deep Blue...

Mini Aceman, debuts the concept that anticipates the...

Fed-Day today: fight against inflation, preview on rates...

A-share subscription | China Micro Semiconductor (688380.SH) opens...

The second batch of thematic funds of the...

UniCredit issues the new Step-Down Cash Collects with...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 26.07.2022

The gas supply has been stopped repeatedly. Has...

Gas, Cingolani: “Stock filling level in Italy towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy