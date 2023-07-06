In Cesar and Magdalena Prodeco invested $11,238 million in social projects

In its 2022 Social Management Report, the Prodeco Group presents the progress and achievements of its projects and its main investments, among which the university scholarship program stands out; strengthening entrepreneurship through training and capitalization; fish farming projects with more than 97 families of artisanal fishermen benefited; agricultural and beekeeping projects that benefit more than 200 families in Cesar; the programs and works underway in compliance with the Boquerón Socioeconomic Management Plan (PMS); and the activities carried out within the framework of the Resettlement process. Additionally, the company donated resources to help mitigate the impacts caused by the winter wave that took place at the end of 2022 in La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

The Prodeco Group’s strategic model of social investment is aligned with the economic vocation of the municipalities in its area of ​​influence: La Jagua de Ibirico, El Paso and Becerril in Cesar; and Cienaga in Magdalena. The company’s commitment is to help communities improve their capacities to promote new opportunities through entrepreneurship and productive projects, contributing to the economic diversification of the regions.

“We are proud of our results, especially the relationships of trust that we continue to build with all our stakeholders. Together we have learned the value of dialogue to build better opportunities”. Said Raúl Roys, Manager of Social Affairs.

In the definitive termination stage of its mining operations, Grupo Prodeco continues to be present to comply with its environmental, social, and labor obligations, always respecting human rights and working as a team with local and national authorities, communities, and other interested parties, to carry out a transparent process and in compliance with the law.

