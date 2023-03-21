“We are very happy with the work that we have been carrying out in this national consultation table for the pension reform, where we have been working judiciously and rigorously since October 24 of last year,” said the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez. .

This was expressed at the end of the session of the Commission for the Agreement on Labor and Wage Policies, where in a tripartite dialogue 86 of the 89 articles were approved of the bill that will be presented tomorrow, March 22 at 11:00 am to the Congress of the Republic. “I invite everyone and I tell them: Dialogue does pay,” he said.

He added: “In the 3 sessions of the negotiation table we have looked 1 by 1, the way that we can effectively benefit more and more Colombians so that they have the right to a pension.”

“Today it is very important to say that we have effectively achieved the pillar system, which is a qualitative change, that is, we went from a regime that is in competition and parallel to a unified regime. This is going to guarantee us that unlike what happens today that, for every 4 older adults, only one reaches the pension, that we will effectively extend this right to many more Colombian men and women”, noted Ramírez Ríos.

The delegate of the Confederation of Pensioners of Colombia, CPC, Anselmo Gómez, “Today is a historic day, we have practically reached an agreement to present a unified pension reform project where there are social scope for all people who did not have the possibility of retiring, of mothers who are heads of households, ordinary Colombians, peasants”.

He stressed: “Above all, we emphasize that the legal security of pensions, our flagship issue, will remain within the framework of this reform, they cannot continue reviewing pensions of more than 20 or 25 years of the pensioner having acquired his rights.”

The president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, CUT, Francisco Maltés, specified: “With this pension reform, pension coverage is substantially expanded and the social debt with adults over 65 without the possibility of retiring begins to be paid. , is one of the great importance of this reform”.

The president of Acopy, Rosmery Quintero, highlighted: “This reform represents how the systems can coexist, and in this structural reform we have important elements: closing social gaps, but very significant for the tranquility of the business sector and investors who have a very strong legal and financial support”.

The representative of the Democratic Confederation of Pensioners, María Cabrera, noted: “This pension reform also favors women mothers, who for each child will have 50 weeks recognized to be able to retire and up to 3 children, but it is also a generous reform with the disabled population as never before”.

The director of the CGT, Percy Oyola, “The most important thing about this reform is that we are advancing in social dialogue, that we are agreeing that this is possible and that we call attention to the polarization that is being sought between employers and workers. Here all together we are building a better Colombia”.