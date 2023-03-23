Home News Overturn in the Industrial Park left two injured
by admin
PROBLEM. –

Once again in the south of Riobamba, a traffic accident was recorded that left material damage, injured people and frightened the citizens who were in the Industrial Park sector of that town.

The van-type vehicle ended up overturned in the middle of Celso Rodríguez Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the Riobamba Fire Department)

The Civil Traffic Agents of Riobamba went to the site of the events where the news was reported, which advantageously left no victims to regret.

Once again, the streets and avenues of the Sultana de los Andes became like a scene from an action movie, since, in the Riobamba Industrial Park sector, a van-type truck overturned after colliding with a taxi. In this incident, two people were treated, the same ones who ended up with some lacerations. There were no fatalities; however, the merchants and residents of the site ask the new municipal authorities to install traffic lights or break speeds so that drivers respect road regulations.

Regarding this car accident, it was learned that it occurred at noon yesterday, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, specifically at the intersection of Celso Rodríguez and Bolívar Bonilla avenues, near the Riobamba Fire Department station; the paramedical personnel came immediately and treated a 27-year-old woman and a man, the same ones who had some injuries and blows.

On the other hand, the Civil Traffic Agents of Riobamba collected data that will help to establish the real causes of the incident, since everything would indicate that one of the drivers did not respect the “STOP” disc, which caused one of the cars involved to stop. overturned Traffic flow was interrupted for about an hour. (25)

