In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, accelerating the construction of a strong cultural province in the new era, and gathering powerful forces to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Shanxi

Shanxi Province Holds Ideological and Cultural Propaganda Work Conference

On December 29, the province’s ideological and cultural propaganda work conference was held in Taiyuan. Tang Dengjie, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Shanxi work, comprehensively implement the spirit of the National Propaganda Ideological and Cultural Work Conference, and conscientiously implement the Seventh Plenary Session of the Twelfth Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work.

Tang Dengjie pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on publicity and ideological and cultural work put forward clear requirements for fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, shouldering new cultural missions, and doing a good job in publicity and ideological and cultural work in the new era and new journey, especially emphasizing the important requirements of the “Seven Focuses”.

In his speech, Tang Dengjie fully affirmed the new progress made in the province’s ideological and cultural propaganda work in recent years, and made an in-depth analysis of the new situation and new requirements faced by our province’s ideological and cultural propaganda work. He pointed out that Shanxi is a province rich in historical and cultural resources and shoulders the important mission of building a culturally strong province and serving the overall situation of the construction of modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Tang Dengjie emphasized that party committees (party groups) at all levels in the province should place propaganda, ideological and cultural work in an important position in the overall work, adhere to the party’s management of propaganda, the party’s ideology, the party’s media, and the party’s Internet, strengthen political leadership, and promote the Party Central Committee and the implementation of the provincial party committee’s decisions and arrangements.

Zhang Chunlin, deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting. Zhang Jifu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, conveyed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on publicity and ideological and cultural work and the spirit of the National Conference on Publicity and Ideological and Cultural Work.

The meeting was held via video, with branch venues set up at each municipal and provincial party school. Members of the Provincial Party Committee’s Propaganda Ideological and Cultural Work Leading Group, and leading comrades from provincial departments, provincial state-owned enterprises, provincial financial institutions, provincial cultural enterprises, provincial undergraduate colleges, and central news units stationed in Shanxi attended the meeting at the main provincial venue.

Share this: Facebook

X

