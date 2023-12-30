Introducing the Snow Peak x Tokyo Design Studio New Balance Niobium Concept 3: A Closer Look

TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance and Snow Peak Unveil New Joint Series Featuring Innovative Shoe

The highly anticipated joint series created by TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance and Snow Peak has finally been unveiled, showcasing a range of impressive new products including shoes and clothing. Among the standout items in the collection is the “TDS Niobium Concept 3” shoe, which has generated significant buzz among fashion and outdoor enthusiasts.

The TDS Niobium Concept 3 boasts a unique design, with a shoe body composed of two layers of materials. The outer layer utilizes eVent, a waterproof and breathable material, while the inner layer features lightweight filler PRIMALOFT® with excellent thermal insulation and waterproof properties. The white and gray tone of the outer layer is reminiscent of a silver snowfield, while the inner texture symbolizes the cold winter sky. The shoe also features Japanese characters spread all over the surface, inspired by the famous poem “Rainニモマケズ” written by Japanese poet Kenji Miyazawa. To top it off, the midsole is inspired by the MT580, with a wide landing area and a Vibram® outsole, providing both lightweight and strong support.

The highly anticipated Snow Peak x Tokyo Design Studio New Balance Niobium Concept 3 is set to hit designated retailers and the New Balance official website on January 5, 2024, with a price tag of $300 USD. Enthusiasts and fans of the collaboration are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release and not miss out on this groundbreaking product.

