Landmark buildings in Dongguan, Guangdong collectively light up lights to pay tribute to basketball player Yi Jianlian

Release time: 13:33 on December 30, 2023 Source: China News Network

On the evening of December 29, the jersey retirement ceremony of Chinese basketball star Yi Jianlian was held at the Dongguan Basketball Center. At the same time, a group of landmark buildings in Dongguan’s downtown area ten kilometers away collectively turned on their lights to pay tribute to Yi Jianlian “from a distance” from citizens and the city. Confession, in the name of the city, bless the United Arab Emirates and pay tribute to the spirit of basketball.

That night, under the brilliant lights, the animated version of Arab League wearing the No. 9 jersey dribbled for a layup and dominated the court. Behind him were sincere blessings at the Minying International Trade Building, Taiwan Commercial Building, and Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank in the central city of Dongguan. The head office building and other city landmarks appeared one after another. Heart-warming slogans such as “Rookie No. 9, see you in the second half!” and “Retirement is not the end, you will still be a teenager when you return” instantly formed a dazzling starlight, lighting up the city night sky.

(Reporter Wei Jiefu produced by Fei Fan)

Editor in charge:[Wang Kai]

Copyright statement: The copyright of China News Video belongs to China News Service. If it is used without written permission, our company will pursue its legal responsibility in accordance with the law.