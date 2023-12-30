[Tested free AI image enlargement software]Multiple algorithms! Available for Windows/Linux/MacOS! – ezone.hk – Teaching evaluation – Application secrets

Generative AI tools are becoming increasingly popular, and as a result, image processing applications are becoming more convenient. A new super practical, high-quality, free AI image enlargement software called “Upscayl” has been introduced by ezone.hk. It supports cross-platform and is applicable to Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

Upscayl allows users to enlarge images from 4 times to 16 times and provides 6 different modules. The software uses AI to maintain the original details and clarity of the image when enlarging. The free desktop software is currently available for download and will soon launch a Cloud version online service.

During actual testing, ezone.hk used Photoshop to compress original photos and then used Upscayl to enlarge them. The results were impressive. For example, a compressed image of Mount Fuji was enlarged four times using Upscayl, and the image restoration was excellent. The same was true for a compressed image of a Japanese street, which was also enlarged four times with the software.

The software also performed well when enlarging a photo of the Great Wall 16 times and a company logo four times. Even portrait photos showed promising results when enlarged using Upscayl.

Overall, the software offers impressive results and is suitable for a wide range of image enlargement needs. It is definitely worth considering for anyone looking for a high-quality, free AI image enlargement software.

