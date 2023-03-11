Home News In El Paso motorcyclist was injured in an accident
Under medical observation is Yoneidis Alfonso Chiquillo Ospino57 years old, after being seriously injured by an accident on his motorcycle with a vehicle in a rural area of ​​the municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

Chiquillo Ospino would have been run over by a public service tractor driven by Víctor Manuel Rubiano, 45, on the road that leads to the village of Cuatro Vientos.

“The accident was caused, apparently, by the poor condition of the road, holes, without lighting and lack of skill in driving,” reported the National Police.

For the strong impact Yoneidis Alfonso Chiquillo suffered a severe head injury and was transferred in an ambulance to the “Hernando Quintero Blanco” Hospital of the municipality.

While the driver of the vehicle, Víctor Rubiano, a native of Bogotá, was unharmed and was made available to the authorities for the clarification of the accident.

