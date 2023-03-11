Home News More than 15,000 cell phones seized from gang members during the emergency regime – Diario La Página
More than 15,000 cell phones seized from gang members during the emergency regime

More than 15,000 cell phones seized from gang members during the emergency regime – Diario La Página

The Government of President Nayib Bukele has seized 15,636 cell phones from gang members, in almost a year of implementing the exception regime on a national scale. The devices were used in the commission of different crimes.

Since March 27 of last year, to this date, the Government records the capture of 65,400 gang members, during the apprehension processes, the authorities have found the cellular devices that are part of the evidence (due to the content they have in photos, videos and texts) to annex to the judicial process that is opened to the terrorists.

In addition, the Government has seized 2,488 firearms, 3,143 vehicles, and $1.7 million in cash.

The security strategy of the Government of President Nayib Bukele has achieved 318 days without homicides, which reflects the sustainability of the drop in this type of crimes against life.

Within the War against the gangs, the Government sent the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) located in the municipality of Tecoluca, in San Vicente.

For decades, gangs have murdered thousands of Salvadorans in the streets, machine-gunned and set fire to public passenger transport buses and minibuses, kidnapped and disappeared thousands of victims, extorted merchants, forcing businesses to close, violently expelled families from their homes, under death threats, and took over the communities at gunpoint.

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, has emphasized that the War against the gangs will end until all the terrorists are in prison.

