Through a video posted on his social networks, Florida Senator Marco Rubio expressed his satisfaction with the visit he made a couple of days ago in El Salvador, at the same time he questioned the Bide administration, who have dedicated themselves to sanction El Salvador officials for fighting gangs.

“El Salvador was one of the most dangerous countries in the world, until recently. One of the biggest murder capitals in the world, it was a place where everyone lived in fear. They all paid extortion to the MS13 and other gangs. These gangs not only killed people, they also dismembered bodies. People were illegally fleeing the country in caravans,” the senator said.

In this sense, he stressed that the election of the new President, Nayib Bukele, has caused crime rates to drop drastically, as well as murder rates and “for the first time in decades, people can go out at night, for first time in decades people don’t have to pay extortion money to a gang member.”

Likewise, he highlighted the frontal combat against gangs carried out by the Government through the different security measures implemented throughout the country.