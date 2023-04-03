On this occasion, the figure of the acolyte was introduced to accompany the passage of the Eucharist, making it a street of honor.

At 8:00 p.m. the procession of the Eucharist, on Holy Monday, parades, whose steps will depart from the Unicauca Postgraduate House, those that correspond to the apostles and, for the first time, with the authorization of the Archbishop of Popayán, Monsignor Omar Alberto Sánchez Cubillos, the pasos with seat of this first procession of the Semana Mayor, will leave the temple of Carmen, where they were assembled by trustees and freighters.

The priest Víctor Humberto Grove Calambás, parish priest of Yanaconas and his entourage, will accompany the procession.

In this procession, which was recovered in 2017, under the direction of the architect Luis Eduardo Ayerbe González, who called it “of the people”, in order to give more people an opportunity, especially young people from different neighborhoods and villages of the city ​​that sought to join the cargo and continue with this tradition, will parade 17 steps, with 140 cargoes, 17 sahumadoras, the same number of aldermen and coordinators.

The Assembly of the Procession of Holy Monday, introduced acolytes, men and women, who will carry silver parapets, which are finished off in a golden mesh that represent a monstrance and the chalice, alluding to the Institution of the Eucharist, which is the passage central part of this procession, which stages the Last Supper of Jesus with the apostles, who each parade in their corresponding step.

The male acolytes will wear a black suit, white shirt and black tie; the women dressed in black and a golden French mantilla.

Likewise, the restorative part of the procession is represented in the steps of Amo Jesús de Yanaconas; the Cruz Acuestas de Bello Horizonte, the Christ in Agony, the Christ of the Lanza and Our Lady of Los Dolores de Yanaconas, an image brought from Spain by the first bishop of Popayán, Monsignor Juan del Valle. The steps are adorned with yellow flowers that symbolize the gold that was offered to the Child Jesus at the portal of Bethlehem.

The music will be performed by the band of the Tomás Cipriano de Mosquera Military Academy, by a violin quartet from the University of Cauca, a Gregorian choir and by the Imperial Music Band.