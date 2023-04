Everything happens in Tottenham’s first game without Antonio Conte on the bench. First the red light to Doucoure for slapping Harry Kane, then the expulsion of Lucas Moura (6 minutes after his entry) for the inconsiderate intervention against Keane. The Everton defender then turned into the hero of Goodison Park with the equalizer in the 90th minute

EVERTON-TOTTENHAM 1-1, GOL E HIGHLIGHTS