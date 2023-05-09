In Formigine (Mo) there is “Oh my green” — Ambiente

The spring appointments included in the Oh my green series continue, a series of meetings organized by the Environment Service of the Municipality of Formigine in collaboration with the La Lumaca cooperative at the Environmental Sustainability Education Center of the Parco della Resistenza (via S. Antonio 4/A) .

The initiatives, with free admission, are mainly dedicated to children and deal with issues related to sustainability and nature.

Sunday 30 April from 9.30 to 12.30 the appointment with “The garden of rabbits” is renewed, a close encounter with the bunnies of the park of the Resistance to feed them and cuddle them. The event, scheduled every first and last Sunday of the month, will also be repeated on 7 and 28 May.

Four more appointments are scheduled for the month of May. It starts on Tuesday 2 at 16.30 with “Magic trees”, a guided walk for families between legend and reality to learn something new about the characteristics and “magical” properties of the trees in the park of the Resistance.

Saturday 13 from 9.30 “Formigine mi sta a cuore” is renewed, neighborhood plogging with Eco-volunteers to collect abandoned waste together and make the city and shared spaces cleaner and more beautiful.

It continues on Tuesday 16 at 16.30 with “The world in a clod”, a scientific laboratory for children aged 6 to 10 to discover the secrets of the soil.

The events of the month will close on Tuesday 30 at 4.30 pm with “If I lose my compass”, an orientation challenge with a map and compass in search of the naturalistic heritage of the park of the Resistance for children aged 8 to 12 and families.

The spring initiatives will close on Tuesday 6 June again at 4.30 pm with “Insect houses”, a manual workshop for children aged 6 to 10 to build the ideal refuge for the many insects that live in our gardens with natural materials, ingenuity and imagination .

Admission is free with reservation via email: [email protected] and by telephone on 380 5889716.