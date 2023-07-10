In France they prohibit the sale of fireworks after riots – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks over the coming weekend, which is a national holiday for the celebration of July 14, following protests sparked by the death of a teenager by police, it announced. the government this Sunday.

“In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances of public order during the festivities of July 14, the sale, possession, transportation and use of pyrotechnic and pyrotechnic articles is prohibited until July 15 inclusive,” said a government decree published in the Official Gazette.

Fireworks were among the items of choice during riots that broke out in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop on June 27 near Paris.

The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities staging traditional fireworks for Bastille Day celebrations, it added.

July 14 is still a big event. In Paris, the traditional military parade on the Champs-Élysées is carefully prepared and dances, illuminations and gunpowder games are organized throughout the country.

This date commemorates two events: the storming of the Bastille in 1789, symbolizing the end of the absolute monarchy, and the Feast of the Federation in 1790.

The police murder in the Paris suburb of Nanterre of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked the worst urban violence in France since 2005.

More than 3,700 people have been detained by police in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

