Jorge Rial leaked the winners of Martín Fierro and Luis Ventura came out at the crossroads

Jorge Rial lo charged again against the Martín Fierro Awards, which take place tonight at the Hilton Hotel with Telefe transmission. The driver of Argenzuela runveiled the winners of the emblematic party of Argentine television.

The journalist’s differences with the Association of Argentine Television and Radio Journalists (APTRA), an entity led by Luis Ventura and organizer of the award, are historical. And it is not the first time that he maintains an attitude of this type.

Now, on his personal Twitter account, vforgot to give the name of a winner and performed other advances of the ceremony.

The journalist announced that Natalia Oreiro will do a show during the in memoriamalso advanced the winner of non-fiction director and played the enigmatic by ensuring that “she” wins a statuette.

🚨🚨Good idea of @telefe to summon Natalia Oreiro to sing at the time of homage to the artists who left in recent months. It will be a beautiful and emotional moment. Nice surprise will be the attendees. #MartinFierro pic.twitter.com/rjX7IHUo7F — JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) July 8, 2023

«Good idea from @telefe of summon Natalia Oreiro to sing at the time of homage to the artists who left in recent months. It will be a beautiful and emotional moment. The attendees will get a nice surprise,” Rial published.

And also released: «Deserved the prize that Eugenio Gorkin will win tomorrow at the #MartinFierro. He is shortlisted as a non-fiction director. And it will be tomorrow who will direct the transmission. Therefore they will make a cut of 20 minutes and there it is transferred to the stage. A great guy. Congratulations in advance. Later I will give more prizes. Bah. If they want“he added in another post.

Later, the driver maintained without giving -for now- more details: “She wins. I’ll tell you more tomorrow. #Martin Fierro”.

🚨🚨🚨 They accommodated the shortlists where Lanata participates so that she arrives after the program ends. One of the two where he is nominated is taken by Jorge. Which? I don’t want the Aptra president’s pressure to rise. And there is more information for this newsletter!!!! pic.twitter.com/fFm9FauM9l — JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) July 9, 2023

This Sunday, Rial told that Jorge Lanata will be another of the winners. «They accommodated the shortlists where Lanata participates so that she arrives after the program ends. One of the two where he is nominated is taken by Jorge. Which? I do not want the president of Aptra to raise the pressure ».

Lastly, the C5N figure said that there will be more spoilers. «And there is more information for this bulletin!!!!“, he sentenced.

Jorge Rial leaked the winners of Martín Fierro: Luis Ventura’s response

For his part, Luis Ventura pointed against the driver of Argenzuela for his leak of the winners.

“He is not hitting one. Since he is so successful, that he participates in the bets of Martín Fierro”, he pointed out, in dialogue with the journalist Pablo Montagna on Radio Rivadavia.

“Because the official one is there, the one authorized by Telefe, but it seems that another trout came out and a riot broke out. Since he is such a winner, follow his advice, they will see how they are left without a penny”, warned the president of APTRA



