UDINE. In Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the week from 12 to 18 October, an improved performance was recorded for the currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (1,104 against 1,163 7 days earlier) and there was a 6.1% decrease in new cases compared to the previous week.

On the other hand, the beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in the medical area (17.6% against 11%) and in intensive care (3.4% against 2.8%) are above the national average.

This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation on the progress of the pandemic in the region. According to the report, 11.2% of people over 5 years in Fvg who have not received any dose of vaccine (Italy average 10.3%) plus another 2.4% temporarily protected, in as recovered from Covid-19 for less than 180 days.

The people who did not receive the third dose of vaccine are 10.7% (Italy average 10.8%) plus another 4.3% of those recovered for less than 120 days, who cannot receive the third dose. immediately.

The children between 5 and 11 years old who have completed the vaccination cycle are 25% (Italy average 35.2%), while 2.1% (Italy average 3.3%) received the first dose. The vaccination coverage rate with fourth dose is 17% (Italy average 20%).

