A timeless champion, protagonist of a historical transfer from one side of the Tiber to the other. The impact of Pedro in Lazio he made all the most skeptical ones change their minds, after a season he showed flashes of Pedrito’s Barcelona. Con i Blaugrana the Spaniard has won everything, an important piece of one of the most beautiful teams ever under the management of Pep Guardiola. He arrived at Barcelona as a child, in 2004, and then spent eleven years in the ranks of the Catalans. In 2015 he chose to turn the page and try an experience in the Premier League, with the Chelsea who gladly takes him to the court of Stamford Bridge, where he will later meet Maurizio Sarri.