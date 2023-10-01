China-Myanmar ‘Ashu Se’ Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games Kick Off with Record Number of Participants

The China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games opened on October 30th, with 1,767 athletes from both countries participating. The event took place in Zhenkang County, Lincang City, Yunnan Province and will last for four days.

Zhenkang County is located on the southwest border of Yunnan and shares a border with Myanmar. It is one of the 19 land border port cities in Yunnan. The “Ashuse” folk song and dance, which combines singing, dancing, and music, was created by the ethnic minorities in Yunnan and is widely popular on the China-Myanmar border. In May 2021, “Ashuse” was included in the fifth batch of national intangible cultural heritage representative projects.

One of the participants, Wang Cai, a native of Zhenkang County, signed up for the most beautiful string music competition. He expressed his desire to inherit and spread the “Ashuse” tradition and invited more people to come to Zhenkang to experience the vibrant border culture of Yunnan.

Li Guangzhong from Myanmar shared his excitement about participating in the basketball game in the China-Myanmar Friendship Games. He hoped to achieve good results and expressed his desire for more opportunities to exchange and study in China in the future.

The “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest includes various competitions such as the king and queen of singers, the most beautiful string music competition, the good voice competition, and the singing routine competition. A total of 488 participants will compete. The China-Myanmar Friendship Games will feature events like basketball, football, table tennis, air volleyball, crossbow shooting, spinning tops, and half marathon. A total of 1,279 athletes from 32 teams will take part in the games.

The China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games aim to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the friendship between the two countries. The event showcases the rich cultural heritage of Yunnan and provides a platform for athletes to compete and bond.

