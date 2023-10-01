Selina Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with Baby “Little Cashew” and Ella

Taipei News on the 1st – Selina (Ren Jiaxuan), member of popular Taiwanese group SHE, recently announced the birth of her son “Little Cashew” and shared adorable photos on social media. On September 7, Selina posted a photo of her son wearing a starfish costume and lying in his crib, celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival. She expressed her joy, saying, “This year, you can also enjoy the stars while admiring the moon~cashew nuts are the cutest little starfish!”

It was revealed that Selina’s good friend and fellow group member Chen Jiahua (Ella) visited the newborn during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Ella jokingly commented that the round-bellied baby resembled “Patrick Star” from the famous cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The lighthearted moment made Selina and fans chuckle over the adorable comparison.

Selina also shared her appreciation for the culinary skills of her boyfriend Xiao Xu, praising his waffle-making abilities. She expressed her happiness as a mother, stating that as long as her son is eating well and sleeping well, she is content. Selina humorously added that Ella, with her round belly, also found the resemblance between her son and Patrick Star.

Netizens found the playful interactions between Selina, Ella, and the newborn heartwarming and amusing. They left comments expressing their joy and laughter, with some remarking on the cuteness of the “little cashew nut” and others urging Selina to show her face in the photos.

Selina’s decision to use a cashew pattern to cover her son’s face only added to his charm. Despite the cover-up, netizens commented on the undeniable cuteness of the little one, with some saying that his cuteness was apparent from the moment he was born.

Earlier last month, Selina also shared a family photo, giving fans a glimpse of the happy trio. The birth of her son has brought much joy to Selina, who had previously experienced anxiety over her son’s health condition. She revealed that her son had fluid in his lungs, which required him to stay in an incubator for several days. Thankfully, the little one recovered well and is now healthy and adored by fans.

Selina’s continued updates on social media have been welcomed by her loyal followers, who eagerly await more glimpses of the growing “cashew nut.”

