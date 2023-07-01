In his 53 years, tribute to the “faithful friend” in Pisojé Comfacauca – news

The majority of Colombian families enjoyed a Renault 4, in Popayán the love for this car will be revived, with a special program from July 1 to 3.

The iconic Renault 4 car is partying in Colombia, celebrating its 53 years of presence on our roads. To commemorate this milestone, Popayán and the Pisojé Recreation Center will be the national headquarters of this meeting that will take place on July 1, 2 and 3.

The programming for the celebration of the “Loyal Friend” will be very varied and promises to entertain and captivate the nostalgic attendees. One of the most outstanding moments will be the parade of historical cars, in which Renault 4 lovers will be able to appreciate the beauty of this vehicle, which managed to motorize the Colombian middle class in the early 70s.

This small car, which arrived from France, was viewed with curiosity, as the drivers were used to large cars, such as Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet and Oldsmobile. Little by little, however, the dealership began to put this imported brand on the market, mostly light blue in color. Then, the Renault 4 began to be assembled at the Envigado (Antioquia) plant, for 22 years, where approximately 100,000 units were produced. The rise of this car, also called a “faithful friend”, was so great that it managed to motorize the middle class and created a new culture, including tourism in Colombia. In the presidency of Misael Pastrana Borrero, a flexible credit line was established to encourage the purchase of the Renault 4, also called the “Colombian car.” Around 1976, a part of the production was made at the Sofasa plant in Duitama (Boyacá), where the Renault 4 Plus-25 was born.

The Renault 4 parade will take place on Sunday, July 2, which will depart at 8:00 am from the Chirimía roundabout, in the south of Popayán, will travel through the Pan-American highway to race 11, will pass through the Lottery of Cauca, it will go up through Carrera 6 until it reaches the Pisojé Comfacauca recreational center, where prizes will be awarded to visitors, in the categories of the most beautiful car, the one that comes from the furthest, the Club with the most participants, among others.

