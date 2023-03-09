09.03.2023 h 12:27 comments

Schlein effect on the Prato Pd: in just three days there are 40 new party members

The Prato federation is the second in Tuscany after Florence and the sixth in Italy for the growth of members in absolute numbers. Secretary Biagioni: “The wind blows hard here. Sign up and help us change!”

In just three days, since the online membership of the Democratic Party was reopened, there were 40 new members in Prato. A number which, as Stefano Nenciarini, head of organization of the Prato Dem, points out, makes the Prato federation the second in Tuscany after Florence and the sixth in Italy for absolute numbers of growth. An escalation that makes secretary Marco Biagioni talk of a “boom in new members” who, on his Facebook page, writes: “The wind is blowing hard here. Sign up and help us change!”. Moreover, the numbers at the regional level show that the Schlein effect and the after primary elections are acting in Tuscany. In fact, 680 Democratic Party cards have been subscribed in Tuscany since the reopening of membership wanted by the new secretary starting from Monday 6 March. Tuscany is among the top three regions by number of new members together with Lazio and Lombardy. In Italy the total number of new members is 7,500. “This is only the beginning – underlines the regional secretary Emiliano Fossi in a note -. The numbers show that something has clicked among our people. Many and many have become passionate about politics again and perceive hope in the new proposal of the Democratic Party We’re on the right track.” See also

Associated local editions: Prato