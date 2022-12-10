Home News In Montanaro inaugurated the tree of 20 crochet hooks




MONTANARO. They are already imagining what their next work will be. The crochet hooks of the “thread that unites”, which in recent months have created the beautiful granny-style Christmas tree, are already projected to the future and in the meantime they have organized, with the support of Aicap led by Davide Scavarda, the inauguration on Thursday morning. At 11.30 in Piazza Massa they were all present to publicly “greet” their work: a 5-metre Christmas tree sewn with over a thousand squares of crocheted wool. Next to the tree there are some small decorations and a crib with Jesus, Joseph and Mary, made with the same technique.

An all-female job (apart from the collaboration of some men such as Eugenio Guascone and Roberto Prono): about twenty women aged between 30 and 70 began the creation of the small wool tiles in May and finished the assembly of the tree on the structure purchased in recent months in Locana and have shown that women, if free from envy or any other negativity, when they come together to complete a project, can create great works. The administration was also present at the inauguration. «Thanks to all of you – commented the mayor Giovanni Ponchia -. We should organize a crochet course for men…. May it be a Christmas of serenity and solidarity ».

