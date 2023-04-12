An ambulance from the municipality of Palestina, Huila, was immobilized for not having the technical-mechanical inspection in order.

The immobilization of an ambulance in Pitalito has caused a stir in the community. The OJZ-060 license plate vehicle belonging to the ESE Camilo Trujillo Silva from the municipality of Palestina, Huila, was detained at a checkpoint last Monday, April 10, for not having the current Techno-mechanical Certificate, an essential requirement for provide service and transfer patients, which would have expired since September of last year.

It may interest you: They recover truck and weapons stolen from Rodrigo Lara’s security

It should be noted that techno-mechanics is a mandatory requirement for all motor vehicles circulating in the country, and its objective is to guarantee the safety of drivers and other road users.

The immobilization of the ambulance in Pitalito is a call to attention for the local authorities and for the entities that provide health services in the department of Huila, to guarantee compliance with the technical and legal requirements in the vehicles used for the transfer of patients, and quality and safe health care is provided to the entire population.

The community has shown its concern on social networks and has asked the competent authorities to take measures to guarantee that ambulance services are provided with the necessary quality and safety standards.