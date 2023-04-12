FATIH EGYPT / BURSA TODAY

Chicken around 01:00 at night İzmir-Orhangazi-Gebze highway Gedelek viaduct According to the information received, Recep, who was on the way from Bursa to Istanbul. The car with 34 BKH 275 license plates used by K (33) went out of control due to the rainy weather near Gedelek Viaduct and somersaulted.

The driver of the car was injured in the accident and was referred to the Orhangazi state hospital emergency service after the first intervention by the medical teams who came to the scene. The car, which went out of control and rolled over, sustained extensive material damage.

Police and gendarmerie teams, who took security measures at the scene, launched an investigation into the accident.

