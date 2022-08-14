For local heavy rainfall, the National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department: take firm measures to prevent casualtiesFly into the homes of ordinary people

The reporter learned from the Emergency Management Department today that recently, local heavy rainfall has caused flash floods to cause rapid disasters and great harm. Serious flash floods have caused casualties in Sichuan, Gansu and other places. Affected by high temperature and snowmelt, over-protected floods and over-historical floods have occurred. The high temperature and drought in the Yangtze River Basin are still developing, and the national flood control and drought relief situation is still complicated and severe.

The General Office of National Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Management require that the current flood control and drought relief work should focus on the key points, and do a good job in the implementation of various work measures.

The first is to focus on the transfer of personnel to avoid risks. At the peak of summer tourism, we must focus on monitoring, forecasting and early warning. Supervise relevant departments to effectively implement their safety responsibilities, and resolutely avoid mass deaths and injuries caused by mountain torrents and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

The second is to closely monitor disaster risks such as mountain torrents and mudslides, implement the “calling response” mechanism for early warning of disasters, and take resolute and decisive measures such as force presetting, closing scenic spots, and traffic control to ensure the safety of people’s lives.

The third is to continue to do a good job in the response to snowmelt floods in the northwest. In view of the characteristics of snowmelt floods in Xinjiang, Qinghai and other places, the local people, foreign tourists and construction personnel are reminded to avoid danger in time. In particular, in view of the high water level and long duration of the Tarim River, sufficient forces and materials should be preset to deal with emergencies in a timely manner.

The fourth is to continue to do a good job in patrolling and defending the super-alarm section of the Raoyang River and rushing out waterlogging, and coordinating the work of disinfecting and epidemic prevention and the safety appraisal of houses in submerged areas to ensure the safety and health of the people. At the same time, continue to do a good job of drought relief work to ensure the safety of drinking water for the masses.

On August 14, the National Defense General Office sent an expert team to Xinjiang to assist in guiding the Tarim River flood control and disaster relief work. Two working groups dispatched by the National Defense Office continued to assist in the rescue and rescue of mountain torrent disasters in Shanxi and Sichuan, and one working group continued to guide and coordinate drought relief and disaster reduction work in Jiangxi. (Du Yuao, Beijing correspondent of Xinmin Evening News)