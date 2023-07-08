In the Burning Chapel, Caesarians pay tribute to ex-governor Lucas Gnecco

In the Luis Rodríguez Varela auditorium, of the Departmental Library, the people of Cesare pay posthumous tribute to former Governor Lucas Gnecco. who died on Friday afternoon in a clinic in Medellín, due to heart problems.

In Capilla Ardiente, local authorities and the people in general, pay tribute to the man who was twice governor of Cesar, a prominent politician and great human being, who, although he is of Guajiro origin, his roots in Cesar allowed him to develop great works for this territory.

“The people of Cesar pay tribute of eternal gratitude to its unforgettable first popular governor and twice governor, whose commitment to the community and vision of development marked the path of future leaders” with this heartfelt message, the Government of Cesar dismisses Lucas Gnecco .

At 3:00 in the afternoon, the protocol acts will be carried out, by the Government of Cesar, to remember the former governor for his work done for the department.

Tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, the religious ceremony will take place at 9:00 in the morning in the Ecce Homo cathedral, and at 10:00 in the morning there will be the burial in Jardines del recuerdo.

Lucas Gnecco was governor of Cesar in the periods 1992-1995 and 1998-2000. He is the father of congressman José Alfredo Gnecco and Valledupar councilor José Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Gnecco.

Similarly, he was a councilor for the municipality of La Paz (Cesar), deputy and representative to the Chamber for the department of Cesar. He was the creator of the Popular Liberal Organized Group.

Lucas Gnecco was born in Maicao, La Guajira, in the year 1942, he was the eldest of the Gnecco Cerchar brothers. His political career was developed in the department of Cesar, a territory that he adopted and for which he fought from different political arenas.

He was the first popularly elected governor that Cesar had for the period 1992-1995, after defeating the conservative leader Alfonso Campo Soto. He ran on behalf of the Liberal party and received the support of traditional forces and political movements such as Pepe Castro, mayor of Valledupar at the time, and former senator Alfonso Cotes Araújo, congressman Álvaro Araújo Noguera and former Comptroller General Aníbal Martínez Zuleta.

Due to his good management, he was elected again for the period 1998-2000, after a close contest in which he surpassed Consuelo Araujonoguera.

This period could not be completed by ‘Luquita’, as his family affectionately called him, since the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced him to 42 months in prison for constraining the voter. The rest of the mandate was left in the hands of Cesar Gustavo Solano and Rafael Bolaños.

