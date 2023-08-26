In the center of Medellín is the Best Green Library in the World

The International Federation of Libraries (IFLA) holds the Green Library Award every year, awards that recognize the work of libraries to generate a social and environmental impact in the world. This year, the winner was the Fundación EPM Library, after said Federation highlighted its work as “admirable and impressive”, due to the fact that it made sustainability the core of its strategy to raise awareness among people on the subject.

The IFLA World Congress of Libraries and Librarians 2023, taking place August 22-25 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, seeks to highlight the work of the world‘s best libraries. In the category of “Best Green Library Award” (Best Green Library) proposals from 28 countries such as Canada, China, Korea, Croatia, the United States, among many others, were selected, of which three finalists were selected, the EPM Library of Colombia , the “Illyés Gyula” Library of Hungary and the University Library of Vietnam.

The EPM Library, which is managed by the EPM Foundation, was the only one on the continent to be nominated for this important category, in which it later won.

“For our application for the IFLA Green Library Award, we highlight the activities and services we carry out in favor of Education for Sustainable Development, such as the SDG Children’s Reading Club, the Educational and Inclusive Robotics Seedbed that serves more than 4,000 boys and girls a year, the “My Sustainable Future” Story Contest, our Pedagogical Garden, all the fairs and educational events that we develop related to the promotion of the 2030 Agenda, which are accessible to all who visit us . Likewise, we highlight our commitment to clean energy and the waste management plan that includes a circular economy model. We are happy with this recognition that is not only for our Library and all its wonderful work team, but also for Grupo EPM”, highlighted Vivian Puerta Guerra, director of the EPM Foundation.

It should be noted that “Education for Sustainable Development” is transversal to all the activities and services promoted by the EPM Foundation, with which it contributes to the construction of sustainable and competitive territories, mainly in the metropolitan area of ​​Valle de Aburrá and in more than 450 municipalities in Colombia, where Grupo EPM is present.

