Tree falls at the intersection of 18th street and 22nd street

So far, the reasons that led the tree to collapse completely are unknown, since there were no strong adverse weather conditions or previous signs of weakness in its structure.

The large tree fell on power lines, completely blocking public roads and causing concern among residents and businesses in the area. Public service crews and emergency agencies are working on the scene to clear the road and restore normal traffic flow.

Meanwhile, passers-by and drivers are affected by the temporary street closure, which has generated congestion and difficulties to mobilize in the area.

It is expected that in the next few hours the exact cause of this incident can be determined, as well as access to the Calle 18 with Carrera 22 for the normal development of daily activities.

