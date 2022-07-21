In the first half of 2022, local “anti-pornography and illegal” departments will take the initiative to maintain a high pressure on illegal and criminal activities, and promote the in-depth development of special campaigns for “cleaning the Internet” and “protecting seedlings” by investigating and handling cases. From January to June, more than 5,200 “anti-pornography and illegal” cases were investigated and dealt with nationwide, including more than 850 criminal cases. According to a comrade in charge of the National “Anti-pornography and Illegal” office, since the first half of the year, the “anti-pornography and illegal” special action cases have achieved remarkable results. Detected many criminal cases of molesting children using the Internet, smuggling and selling obscene materials, etc. The National Office of “Crackdown on Pornography and Illegals”, in conjunction with relevant ministries and commissions, supervised the handling of 176 of these cases. In addition, various localities have stepped up case supervision, and a number of key cases have been completed in a timely manner. Anhui, Tianjin, Shandong, Shanxi, Jiangxi, Hunan, Fujian, Guangxi and other places have recently announced the conclusion of a number of national or provincial (regional, municipal) supervised cases, and a number of criminals have been severely punished. On July 20, the National Office of “Crackdown on Pornography and Illegals” sorted out and published a brief summary of a batch of typical cases of the “Cleaning the Net” and “Protecting Seedlings”:

Involved in the case of “yellow” selling “yellow” on the Internet

1. The “Huluwa Platform” in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, disseminated obscene materials for profit. In February 2022, according to clues reported by the masses, the Jianhu County Public Security Bureau of Yancheng City cracked a case of disseminating pornographic materials for profit, arrested 61 criminal suspects, including 21 online pornographic performers, and seized more than 10 million yuan in illegal income. After investigation, since January 2020, the criminal gang has operated obscene video platforms such as “Huluwa”, and aggregated 5 sub-platforms including “Huluwa” and “Fat Cat Film and Television”, accumulatively developing 20 million registered members, and the amount involved is 120 million yuan. At present, 61 criminal suspects have been taken criminal compulsory measures, and the case is under further investigation. 2. The case of “1.26” in Tongling, Anhui Province, disseminating pornographic materials for profit. In February 2022, according to the clues found in the work, the Tongguan Branch of the Tongling Public Security Bureau cracked a case of spreading obscene materials for profit, and seized more than 1,300 U disks and more than 100,000 obscene videos storing obscene videos. After investigation, since October 2021, the criminal suspect Wu purchased a VPN to download more than 50,000 obscene videos from overseas pornographic websites, stored them in a USB flash drive with his accomplices, and sold them in the name of the USB flash drive through the e-commerce platform online store. Illegal profit, accumulatively sold more than 510,000 obscene videos, spread 1,524 times, and made more than 150,000 yuan illegally. At present, the criminal suspect Wu has been under criminal detention, and the case is under further investigation. 3. Zhejiang Jinhua “2.12” dissemination of obscene materials and copyright infringement case. In February 2022, according to clues found during online inspections, the Wucheng Branch of the Jinhua Public Security Bureau seized a case of dissemination of obscene materials and copyright infringement, and arrested 10 suspects. After investigation, since 2018, a criminal gang headed by Du Moumou has rented overseas servers to build 5 pirated film and television resource stations such as “Sky”, and 10 pornographic film and television resource stations such as “Pepper” and “Peach Color”, serving more than 4,000 downstream companies. Illegal film and television websites provide resources and make profits by placing advertisements on overseas gambling websites in their videos. The resource website involved in the case stored more than 60,000 pirated movies and TV series and more than 90,000 pornographic videos, with a total capacity of 2,200TB and a total of over 900 million hits. At present, 10 suspects have been under criminal detention, and the case is under further investigation. 4. The case of dissemination of obscene materials for profit by a person from Xiangyang Si, Hubei Province. In February 2022, according to the clues transferred from the Hubei Provincial Office of “Crackdown on Pornography and Illegalization”, the Nanzhang County Public Security Bureau of Xiangyang City cracked a case of disseminating pornographic materials for profit, arrested 3 criminal suspects, seized 10 computers and 6 mobile phones involved in the case, and frozen them. The funds involved in the case are more than 1 million yuan. After investigation, since November 2021, criminal suspects such as Si Moumou have set up a “XX service station” to provide 11 obscene game websites with charging services by selling online game virtual goods (card secrets) to obscene game players. The amount involved is more than 21 million yuan, and the illegal profit is more than 1.3 million yuan. At present, three suspects including Si Moumou have been approved for arrest, and the case is under further investigation.

Cases involving violation of the rights of minors

1. Taizhou, Zhejiang case involving minors in the network dissemination of pornographic materials for profit. In March 2022, the Wenling Public Security Bureau of Taizhou City seized a case involving minors spreading obscene materials through online platforms for profit. After investigation, since February 2022, the suspect Liang Moumou and others have purchased a large number of obscene videos from Tan Moumou and Xiang Mou, and then sold them to Wang Moumou, Yan Moumou, etc. Wang Moumou and others conducted sales and dissemination through online social platforms, mainly for minors, involving more than 2,000 obscene videos, and the amount involved was more than 100,000 yuan. Most of the suspects mentioned above are minors. At present, Liang Moumou has been taken criminal compulsory measures, and the case is under further investigation. 2. The case of Wu Moumou and others in Dongguan, Guangdong for suspected copyright infringement. In the first half of 2022, Dongguan’s “anti-pornography and illegal” department investigated and dealt with a case of producing and selling pirated children’s books in foreign languages. After investigation, since 2020, Wu Moumou and others have illegally scanned some imported children’s training materials into electronic versions without the permission of the copyright owner, and commissioned a printing factory to print them. The profit from sales through online platforms has reached more than 10 million yuan. In October 2021, Dongguan City’s copyright administrative law enforcement, public security and other departments will inspect the warehouses where infringing and pirated books are stored, and seize more than 2 million pirated foreign language children’s publications. Four persons involved in the case were detained under criminal detention and three were under administrative detention. At present, four suspects have been transferred for prosecution. 3. The case of a comic app in Beijing that promotes prohibited content. In March 2022, the law enforcement officers of the Comprehensive Law Enforcement Corps of the Beijing Cultural Market found during a law enforcement inspection that the homepage of the “Cartoon” App operated by a network technology company was “vulgar and spicy”, suspected of spreading obscene and pornographic information. After investigation, the comic app will be launched in January 2022, and the 18 comic works it provides contain content that promotes obscene and pornographic content and makes profits through advertising. The corps lawfully imposed administrative penalties on the unit of revoking the “Network Culture Business License” and confiscation of illegal gains. 4. A case of a company in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, providing illegal online game services for minors. At the end of January 2022, the Cultural Comprehensive Law Enforcement Detachment of Shangrao City punished an Internet company for providing online game services to minors in violation of regulations, issued a warning, confiscated illegal gains, and fined the company and its supervisors 100,000 yuan and 10,000 yuan respectively. . After investigation, the company did not set up corresponding consumption management functions for minors to use online games when operating online games. During the operation period, a number of minors registered, and one of them was a minor under the age of 8 to recharge. After the law enforcement inspection found the situation, the company was ordered to immediately stop the illegal activities and conduct an administrative investigation. 5. An online game in Fuzhou, Fujian did not require minors to register with their real identity information. In April 2022, according to the clues found during the inspection, the Fuzhou Cultural Market Comprehensive Law Enforcement Detachment investigated and dealt with a case where a game website provided online game services without requiring minors to register with their real identity information, and gave the parties a warning and an administrative penalty of a fine of 100,000 yuan. After investigation, Wu Moumou opened an online game website, provided the game client to the public, and accepted user recharge. The game login and registration can be played without real-name registration with ID card information and can be recharged at will. The above behavior violates the relevant provisions of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors. 6. A case in which a company in Tianjin failed to set up corresponding time management functions for minors to use online game services. In March 2022, the Tianjin Cultural Market Administrative Law Enforcement Team issued a warning according to law, confiscated illegal gains, and imposed administrative penalties of 100,000 yuan and 10,000 yuan respectively on the company involved and the person in charge. After investigation, a technology company operates a website that provides a certain online game service, but does not set up a corresponding time management function for minors to use online game services. provide game services to minors. The above behavior violates the relevant provisions of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors. (Headquarters reporter Kong Lingwen)