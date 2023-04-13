In the first quarter, Jiangmen introduced 107 projects with an investment of more than 100 million yuan (inclusive), with a planned investment of 67.4 billion yuan



Recently, Jiangmen City announced the “transcript” of investment promotion in the first quarter. Data show that from January to March, Jiangmen introduced a total of 107 projects with an investment of more than 100 million yuan (inclusive), an increase of 105.8% over the same period in 2022; the planned investment of the imported projects was 67.4 billion yuan, an increase of 31.7%.

In terms of project volume, in the first quarter, Jiangmen made new breakthroughs in investment promotion, introducing a total of 20 projects with an investment of more than 1 billion yuan (inclusive), an increase of 100%; the planned investment was 48.3 billion yuan, an increase of 18.5%. Among them, the city has introduced 12 manufacturing projects with an investment of more than 1 billion yuan (including), with a planned investment of 22.8 billion yuan.

For example, the CGN Taishan new generation smart green power upgrade project plans to invest 5.2 billion yuan; the first phase expansion project of China Innovation Aviation Power Battery and Energy Storage System Jiangmen Base Project plans to invest 3.5 billion yuan; Jingce Electronics New Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park plans to invest 30 billion yuan. 100 million yuan; Zeta new energy energy storage project plans to invest 3 billion yuan.

Paying attention to the investment promotion of the industrial chain is also a highlight of Jiangmen. In the first quarter, the city introduced 75 projects of 15 key industrial chains, with a planned investment of 36.6 billion yuan, accounting for 70.1% and 54.3% of the total number of imported projects and planned investment, respectively. Among them, the investment in imported projects ranks high in the new energy battery industry chain (8.5 billion yuan), the new generation information technology industry chain (5 billion yuan), new energy vehicles and parts, smart home appliances, and food industry chains (each 36 billion).

From the perspective of investors and project attributes, Jiangmen has achieved remarkable results in attracting investment, improving quality and increasing increments. In the first quarter, the city added 81 new projects with a planned investment of 51.3 billion yuan; 26 capital increase and production expansion projects with a planned investment of 16.1 billion yuan; 29 investment projects for the introduction of high-tech enterprises, 9 investment projects for listed companies or industry leaders, There are 2 investment projects of China‘s top 500 enterprises, and 5 investment projects of specialized, special and new enterprises.