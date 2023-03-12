Home News The process of declaring PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur as advertisement has started
The process of declaring PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur as advertisement has started

The process of declaring PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur as advertisement has started

The district court of Islamabad has started the process of declaring Ali Amin Gandapur, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek Anaf, as an advertisement.
Web Desk: During the hearing of the case of violation of Section 144 against the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Ali Amin Gandapur was declared as an advertisement.
Web Desk: The District Court of Islamabad heard the case of violation of Section 144 against the leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf, in which Raja Khurram Nawaz appeared in the court.
Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear on the summons of the court, on which the court started proceedings to declare him as an advertisement for his continuous absence, for which the court has directed to issue the advertisement of the accused Ali Amin.
The court also rejected the PTI leader’s bail plea.
The court granted Ali Nawaz Awan’s request for exemption from attendance today and adjourned the hearing till April 12.

