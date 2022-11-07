Slowly forward

Compared to a theoretically achievable score of 100% with excellent performance, the lead company Bolzano wins with 79%, lower than the almost 85% obtained by Trento last year. Moreover, the average among the 105 provincial capitals rises slightly, from 53.05 to 53.41 per cent.

Given that the data of the previous edition referred largely to 2020, the year most marked by the pandemic, while now the data of 2021 are mainly analyzed, one could probably expect a greater deviation and consequently a somewhat improvement. ‘more marked. In reality there is some progress and – given the serious energy crisis we are going through – the net increase in solar thermal and photovoltaics on public buildings, which has risen as a national average to 5.41 kW per thousand inhabitants (from 4 , 77), with Padua confirming its leadership. But otherwise, after reporting a modest improvement in air quality, the general trends do not change.

To take a few steps forward are the parameters that already enjoyed a favorable “lead”. Above all, separate waste collection: the national average figure increases by two percentage points and reaches over 60% (exactly to 61.5, with Treviso at the top of 87.6%). On the other hand, however, the average annual production increased, reaching 526 kilograms of garbage per inhabitant, compared to 514 the previous year.

The “equivalent meters” of routes available to cyclists rise (reaching 10 per 100 inhabitants on a general scale, and here Reggio Emilia confirms itself as queen) and the number of trees also increases, which always sees Cuneo in the lead. But public transport is basically unable to recover, after the collapse linked to the lockdowns of 2020, and critical voices such as those of the high rate of circulating cars and the dispersion of the water network remain practically unchanged.

Sicily in difficulty

Even at the end of the general classification the news are limited. From the last ten come Brindisi and Ragusa, replaced by Salerno and Crotone. Sicily remains the region with the most problems, starting with the two largest cities – Palermo and Catania – which end up penultimate and last, swapping positions. But also the North (with Alessandria, even third from last) and the Center (with Massa and Latina) have their representatives in constant crisis.