New York celebrates edition no. 51 of his own marathon and the race, after two years upset by the pandemic, returns to normal, with over 50,000 participants (2222 Italians) and crowds on the roadsides. The technical result, with a Kenyan double (the third consecutive), is instead in the sign of continuity. With applause for Daniele Meucci, at the age of 37 eighth and second European (2h13’29 ”).

Evans the Italian — In the men’s field, Evans Chebet stands out, making his debut in New York, making a double with the triumph in Boston on April 18. At 33 and in the sixteenth marathon of his career, he becomes one of the greatest specialists of the moment, the first to score the prestigious double in the last eleven years. With his second success in a major (he was also third in Berlin 2016 and fourth in London 2021), on twelve other occasions he finished first three times, six second, one third and two fourths. Among his successes, that of Valencia 2020 in 2h03’00 ”, seventh man ever and among the second places that of Milan 2019. In short: a more than reliable athlete. With many ties to Italy: he is coached by Claudio Berardelli from Brescia, is managed by Gianni Demadonna from Trentino and his first international appearance is that of August 6, 2011, second in the Ten Miglia del Garda, in Gargnano.

Brazilian scare — See also First Luigi Rossetto Memorial awarded to Bruscia ad Fer Chebet takes the lead in a sporty dramatic situation. The 24-year-old Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento, the unborn man in Africa with the best staff in history (204’51 ”in April in Seoul), also considering the humid heat of the day (up to 23 degrees), is the protagonist of a madness. He goes off like a rocket and flies away. The group (rightly) does not react and the advantage increases more and more. At the half (an absurd passage from 1h01’22 “) it is 2’12” on the most immediate pursuers. The Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai, when in 2011 he signed the record of the course with 2h05’06 “, passed in 1h03’18” … But the party, as expected, ends soon. The Brazilian, who has begun to travel at a more normal pace, around the 29th km needs a stop at the chemical toilets and loses about twenty seconds. Then, staggering, he stops for the first time. At the second, at the 32nd km, he collapses and falls to the ground. There is some apprehension (soon returned) for his condition. Withdrawal is inevitable. Chebet, in the meantime, made a selection. Even if they don’t stand behind him. However, no attempt to return is successful and Evans (sixth Kenyan male success in as many Majors) first crosses the finish line in Central Park in 2h08’41 “, with 13” ahead of the Ethiopian Shura Kitata and 1’50 “on the ‘Dutch Olympic silver Abdi Nageeye.

Bravo Daniele — Only the latter, among the athletes of the Old Continent, does better than Meucci. The Pisan engineer, on his third experience in New York (1h’04’03 “at half time), hits the best position, even though he was overtaken shortly before the arrival by Kenyan Albert Korir, winner twelve months ago. For the Army standard bearer, 2022 goes to the archive with the personal centered in February in Seville (2h09’25 “), 13th place at the European Championships in August in Munich (2h14’22”), best blue and this result. See also Weather forecast, mild and sunny Sunday. That's when the great heat will return

Lokedi surprise — More regular development (1h12’17 “to the half), but surprising outcome, of the women’s race. In fact, the 28-year-old Kenyan Sharon Lokedi wins, resident in the United States since 2015 (in Flagstaff, Arizona), where she attended the University of Kansas, making her debut on 42 km after a prestigious college career, NCAA champion of 10,000 in 2018. In the Big Apple, in March, she had been fourth in the half (personal time of 1h08’14 “). An attack after the 40th km is decisive, when in the lead there is a trio also composed of the compatriot flying the Israeli flag Lonah Salpeter, European champion in marathon and world bronze (as in the 10,000) and the Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase, world gold of the specialty to Eugene. They finish in order in 2h23’23 “, 2h23’30” and 2h23’39 “. Fourth was the other Kenyan Edna Kiplagat, 42 years old world champion in 2011 and 2013, on the breach for over a quarter of a century (2h24’16 “) and sixth was the expected compatriot Hellen Obiri, queen of the track in her debut, a slightly below expectations (2h25’49 ”).

