Five days at the end of the UnipolSai Serie A championship: UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia hosts the Nutribullet Treviso at the PalaBigi in via Guasco, with a tap-off at 20.30.

These are the words of coach Dragan Sakota on the eve: “We face another very important match, a direct clash against a formation that until a few weeks ago was perhaps not directly involved in the fight for salvation, but which now I am sure will give a great battle in order not to return to being part of the “group” at the bottom of the standings. We come from a period where we are approaching the races with great seriousness and concentration and I expect it to be the same tomorrow. The boys will also play for Anim, whose absence will obviously see us change the rotations on the wingers. Treviso is a team with very clear points of reference: Banks and Iroegbu in the wings with their talent and their athleticism, Ellis under the boards with his qualities as a post-bass player. This without underestimating the impact of many other athletes, primarily Sorokas, Faggian and Zanelli. It’s a team that knows how to do many things well, especially the game in transition. It won’t be easy, but thanks also to the energy that our audience will give us, we want to continue our positive series”.

The challenge will be directed by the triad composed by Giovannetti, Bongiorni and Perciavalle and broadcast live on Eurosport 2 and in streaming on Eleven Sports.