Users report drop of Nequi

Users report through social networks the fall of Nequi, a financial platform with nearly 11,600,000 users in Colombia. The failures are presented on a conjunctural date for citizens such as the fortnightly payment, which many use through this application.

Users have written messages like these: “I need to pay the neuro psychologist and Nequi he dumped me”, “Can someone get me out of Mcdonalds is that Mr. Nequi it occurred to her to put on makeup at this time” or “Every fortnight is the same. Nequi falls.”

Faced with the claim of several of the users, the platform through its official Twitter account has responded: “Hello! We have some flashes with the App. Please give us a chance. We are already working with all the power to be back at 100. Check the status of our services The Neki Team”

What to do if you sent money to the wrong Nequi number?

One of the frequently asked questions from users who use this platform is: What should I do if I mistakenly transfer money to another number in Nequi? since the possibility of making this mistake is more common than it seems.

Therefore, one of the most frequent recommendations of the platform is always to be very attentive and confirm more than once the number to which the transfer will be made to avoid this type of situation. However, What to do if you already put your finger wrong?

If an error is made when filling out the data, and you send the money to another wrong Nequi number, the return of the money depends exclusively on the good will of the person, because Nequi can only debit the resources of the account or deposit of the recipient user, provided that he gives his express authorization.

For his part, Nequi can support you in the process. The user can contact the line 300 600 01 00, email [email protected] or the ‘Help’ chat from the app, with all the shipping support, and the Nequi service team will contact the third party explaining the situation. However, it is emphasized that the return of the money will depend on the good faith of the person who received said money.

Users must take into account that, due to data protection regulations, the entity must protect the identity of both parties. And you can locate the client who has received the money to communicate the error, seeking to achieve the return of the funds, acting only as an intermediary.

What if you get money you didn’t expect?

If at any time as a user you receive a recharge or transfer that you do not recognize, Nequi recommends not using this money, so that the person who made the transaction in a wrong way can recover their money.

Finally, the Nequi application works to improve this silver sending experience for users and thus help users not to make these types of mistakes. In addition, it also provides the option of generating a Personalized QR Nequi and thus confirm receipt and correct data to send silver.