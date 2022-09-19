In the sleepless night of fighting Taiwan



typhoonNot long after “Xuan Lannuo” left, the typhoon “Plum Blossom” swept in again. According to the forecast of the meteorological department, the typhoon “Plum Blossom” is moving northwestward at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will be strengthened. Landing in the above-mentioned coastal areas. According to the “Haining City Flood and Typhoon Prevention and Drought Relief Emergency Plan”, the Haining City Defense Index decided to upgrade the typhoon prevention level II emergency response to the first level at 21:30 on September 13, 2022.

typhoon“Plum Blossom” is coming. On the evening of the 13th, the Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau “suddenly moved”, seized the “window period” before the current typhoon landed in time, and implemented various anti-typhoon work overnight. The cadres and workers of the city’s transportation system were ready to fight, actively preparing for the war, and charging all out to face the typhoon. On the front line, weave a “safety net” against typhoon in the dark.

For an upcoming typhoon“Plum Blossom”, Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau carried out task arrangement and plan formulation in a timely manner, and clarified the division of tasks. At present, all units of the transportation system have fully implemented the 24-hour duty system for the main leaders, leaders in charge and personnel in related departments, and closely track the trend of the typhoon. The leaders of the class will go to the front line, command the front, implement the detailed work, and quickly build a flood control and anti-typhoon defense line in the fastest time.

The leaders of Haining Port and Shipping Center led a team to carry out on-site inspections, communicated emergency response requirements and work stoppage guidelines to terminal enterprises, urged enterprises to implement typhoon prevention measures, and timely prepared materials for typhoon prevention, material transfer in low-lying areas, and personnel evacuation. The staff conducted a comprehensive investigation of the large-scale loading and unloading machinery at the wharf, focusing on the defense work such as windproof reinforcement of equipment and ship mooring.

Haining Public Transport Center organized the highway maintenance management station and related departments to“Two passengers and one danger”, passenger and freight stations, key roads, bridge and culvert structures, low-lying underpasses prone to flooding and flooding, maintenance projects under construction, road trees along roads and other key parts of facilities and typhoon prevention measures are carefully implemented. The investigation was carried out to ensure that all inspections and corrections should be made, and no dead ends and blind spots were left. A total of more than 60 inspection personnel were dispatched.

The Haining Municipal Transportation Administrative Law Enforcement Team organized emergency forces to strengthen inspections of the navigable waters in the jurisdiction, kept in smooth contact with the Jiaxing Municipal Law Enforcement Team, and made preparations for suspension of sailings as required.In addition, in accordance with the requirements of Haining City, the Transportation Bureau actively carried out the preparation of emergency vehicles, and put a total of passenger buses into operation.10 vehicles, 8 heavy-duty dump trucks, 2 van trucks, and 4 forklifts. All vehicles have been assembled and are ready to enter a state of war at any time to deal with emergencies.

At present, we are at a critical moment of typhoon defense

“Plum Blossom” is coming

The Department of Transportation is on guard.

Make the best preparations and fight all night,

Fight battles with a tenacious state of mind,

Prepare for a tough fight.