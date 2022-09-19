Home Sports Roma-Atalanta: “But is it a penalty only if a player is thrown to the ground?”
Roma-Atalanta: “But is it a penalty only if a player is thrown to the ground?”

Roma-Atalanta: “But is it a penalty only if a player is thrown to the ground?”

The technician on the episode involving Zaniolo: “If Chiffi had told me yes, then I would have changed my training and I tell all my players to fall. But he didn’t answer me, while his observer told me that it depends on the cases ”

Expelled and a fury on the field. Reassured but poisonous after the match, Mourinho. “We lost a game that could have been easily won because of the way we played, we had never dominated as we did today. With Cremonese and Monza we had various difficulties, but with Atalanta we didn’t. We always had control of the game, many Scoring, lots of play, lots of domination and control against a team that defended itself very well and is certainly a quality. Dybala? An important absence, also because it arrived half an hour from the game. We also had a problem with Pellegrini in the flexor, at 0-1 he did not want to leave and as captain he remained until the end to help ”.

The expulsion now. A direct red that could also cost him two days of disqualification. “Nothing happened with Hateboer. I now went to Chiffi to ask him why he didn’t give a penalty on Zaniolo in the first half. I want to be the best coach possible, I tell the players not to jump if they think they can continue attacking or scoring. I asked Chiffi if it was impossible to call a penalty even if the player does not throw himself on the ground. If he had said yes, then I would have changed my training and I tell all my players to fall. But he didn’t answer me, while his observer told me that it depends on the cases ”.

September 18, 2022

