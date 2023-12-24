“In this country people live like snakes and scum”

Reports of theft at José Martí Airport in Havana continue to raise concerns among travelers, with a recent incident involving the disappearance of a suitcase belonging to a Cuban who traveled from Miami to Havana. The theft is believed to be the result of corruption among airport workers, adding to a growing list of similar cases.

The incident took place on October 25 when the traveler arrived at the airport through terminal 3. According to the traveler’s daughter-in-law, who spoke to journalist Alberto Arego, the man arrived with two 49-pound suitcases, but only one was available for pickup upon arrival. Despite filing a claim with airport authorities, they were told that they would have to wait 24 hours for a response.

Upon returning to the airport the following day, the family was informed by General Supervisor Emmanuel that they would need to contact Delta airlines in Miami for further assistance. This led to frustration and anger from the family, with the woman lamenting the lack of security for passengers and accusing airport workers of being motivated by money.

The complainant also shared a video with the journalist, which showed an exchange between the family and an airport worker who insisted that they contact Delta airlines. The traveler’s family claimed that they were informed that a person was bribed to take the missing suitcase outside the airport, implicating corruption among airport workers.

This incident is not an isolated case, as earlier in the month, two workers at the same air terminal were arrested for stealing belongings from travelers’ luggage. They were found to be removing items from luggage in terminal 3, further highlighting the issue of theft and corruption among airport workers.

Other travelers have also shared similar experiences, with reports of stolen belongings and items removed from luggage, raising questions about the security and integrity of the airport’s operations. The lack of accountability and repercussions for airport workers involved in theft has led to growing frustration among travelers who feel their safety and security are compromised.

As incidents of theft at José Martí Airport continue to be reported, there are calls for a thorough investigation and measures to address corruption and ensure the safety and security of passengers and their belongings. Until then, travelers are urged to remain vigilant and take extra precautions to protect their belongings while passing through the airport.

