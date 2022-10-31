Home News In two days, 52 drunk drivers were found in the Marca
In two days, 52 drunk drivers were found in the Marca

In two days, 52 drunk drivers were found in the Marca

Between Friday 28 and Saturday 29 October, on the recommendation of the Prefect, Angelo Sidoti, extraordinary control services were carried out along the roads of the province, aimed at preventing road accidents. The operation, which was attended by the police and local police forces of the municipalities of the Marca, with the support of a mobile laboratory and Ulss 2, saw the involvement of 104 patrols and 275 operators. The vehicles stopped were 1,305, for a total of 1,518 people subjected to control. The activity carried out made it possible to ascertain 52 cases of driving under the influence of alcohol (of which 4 relating to persons under the age of 21 and professional drivers). While in one case, driving in an altered state caused by the use of drugs was ascertained.

The data relating to the non-use of seat belts is also significant, with 48 reports of assessment raised against the same number of drivers. During the service, another 107 violations of the highway code were detected, of which 4 for use of mobile phones and 5 for dangerous driving. Overall, 55 driving licenses and 9 registration papers were withdrawn, 29 people reported and 2 arrested.

“In thanking all those who took part in the initiative – communicate from the Prefecture -, the Prefect highlighted how the results of the extraordinary service confirm the need to continue, synergistically, in the prevention and education activities for a correct driving style which can be further strengthened also thanks to the road safety table recently activated by the Province ».

