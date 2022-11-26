Pietro Fontanini is reapplying for mayor of the city of Udine, dissolving the ballet that had been going on for weeks between him and his allies. Maybe the city wasn’t so “ungrateful”, an adjective pronounced by the mayor in one of the countless pushes and pulls. Or, simply, when a politician occupies a close-up scene he should measure prudence and shrewdness even in moments of anger.

The center-right leaves for the race and leaves the shattered center-left in the pits, which is not ready: it does not have a name to spend and is weighed down by too many protagonisms.

A poll should give advice on who would be the most popular candidate among several names of Democratic Party politicians, among former (chancellors) and some civic or autonomists. Provided that the survey does not confuse the ideas even more.



November 26, 2022

For the election of the regional president, Fedriga has granted security to the centre-right: he will be the leader. But also for the Region the choices of the center-left are in the fog and the “search for candidates” survey that applies to the city of Udine contains a part that tries to identify a name to challenge Fedriga.

In-house choices among experienced democratic regional councilors, autonomists, but the name of the president of the Brusaferro higher institute of health also stands out. A hopeful candidacy far from reality.

The third pole in Udine would support Alberto De Toni, but in the Regionals he is uncertain about the alliances, while the M5s has anticipated: either us or them.

The center-left with all the satellites is in trouble: without candidates and with vetoes that offer an uncertain picture and little dialogue. —