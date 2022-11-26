The Agosta pharmacy in upper Ventimiglia becomes a vaccination point for inoculation of flu vaccines.

Anyone who wants to get the flu vaccine can go to via Giuseppe Garibaldi. “Services for the community are the future of pharmacy” – emphasizes the doctor Mark Agosta – “I believe it is essential, for an improvement in the quality of life of every citizen, to have a proximity garrison that provides certain services for the protection of public health“.

“The Vaccination is very important to strengthen our immune system and for protect the most vulnerable people close to us” – adds – “Rihowever, we remember to protect our upper airways, for example by keeping theuse of the mask in closed and crowded places e respecting the hygienic-sanitary rules, despite being vaccinated”.