In the church of the Missioni Consolata many children from Grest and also Bishop Pizziolo: «Death is always a great mystery, especially when a child dies. Close to the family “

The mother in the church with the photo of the baby

VITTORIO VENETO. Church of the Consolata Missions packed today July 30 to remember Mariia, the 7-year-old girl who drowned at Lake Revine. It was a way to embrace the little girl and her family once again, which since Wednesday 27 July closed in terrible pain. Mamma Antonia was the first to arrive.

In her hand she has a photo of little Mariia and a bouquet of flowers which she has placed on the altar. There are the grandparents and Mariia’s little sister, just 5 years old. Many children were also present at the Grest in Revine on Wednesday. Bishop Pizziolo arrives, accompanied by Don Alessio Magoga, director of the weekly L’Azione.

Mariia’s family with her little sister

There are the sisters of the San Giuseppe college, with the head of the house, Sister Maddalena, the first to arrive immediately after the tragedy on the shores of the lake. Before the Greek Orthodox mass begins, it is Bishop Pizziolo who speaks. “Death is always a great mystery, it causes pain and suffering, but it is especially so when an innocent boy or girl dies,” said the prelate. “I am close to all of you, in particular, to the mother, to the grandmother, the family, the Ukrainian community that lives this moment with great pain and suffering ».

Igor, the grandfather of little Mariia on the sidelines of the ceremony said: “We want to shed light on the tragedy, if there are doubts we will do a second autopsy in Mariia, Ukraine”.