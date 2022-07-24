CAMPOFORMED. A 23-year-old young woman hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Udine hospital. This is the balance of a road accident that occurred on the night between Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July at Villa Primavera, in the municipality of Campoformido.

The girl, from San Daniele, was traveling on her motorcycle when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, she crashed into a car.

His condition immediately appeared very serious. The 118 operators intervened on her place and transported her by ambulance to the hospital and the carabinieri for the reliefs.