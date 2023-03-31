Hespress from Rabat

On Thursday, the General Directorate of National Security inaugurated the “Integrated Proximity Center for the Issuance of National Electronic Identification Cards” in the city of Driouch, which is affiliated to the influence of the regional security zone in the city of Nador, within the framework of keeping pace with the spatial expansion of the new urban poles and bringing security services closer to all citizens.

Hespress sources indicated that “this earth structure falls within the context of the gradual download of the annual work plan in its part related to the creation of facilities aimed at providing basic police administrative services, foremost of which are identification document services.”

The same sources added that the new headquarters of the Al-Qarb Center for the issuance of identification documents was inaugurated in Dariush, in the presence of the Wali of Security and Jeddah, representatives of the decentralized interests of the General Directorate of National Security, and various judicial and local authorities in Nador.

The new security structure includes “an integrated and modern department for registering identification data, which provides services that vary between submitting requests for completion, renewal and delivery of national identification cards in their new generation; In addition to the issuance of Fiche anthropométrique cards, within a building that includes all the vital facilities and reception and guidance spaces necessary to receive all male and female citizens from the population of this urban area.

The new center aims to “approximate the service of completing identification documents, first by lifting the burden of mobility on the users, and then by responding to the increasing demand for the new generation of the national electronic identification card, which has become through the digital identity system and the trusted third party platform for identity verification a basic pillar.” Within the strategy of digital transformation of public and private services provided to citizens.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of National Security had included, during the past years, within its work plans, a group of new security services that aim to bring services closer to citizens, especially those related to identification documents, which is the strategic direction that has been activated so far in each of the “Ain” areas. Qatiout” in the city of Tangiers, and the “Tahla” area on the outskirts of the city of Taza; Waiting for the generalization of this experience to the various new urban agglomerations at the national level.